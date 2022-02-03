Thunderbirds Standing Tall After Signing Meyer

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds signed defenseman Jarrett Meyer on Thursday afternoon. At 6'9", Meyer immediately becomes the tallest player to wear a Thunderbirds uniform. The West Sayville, NY native is the latest blueline acquisition for Carolina, following Egor Nosov and Jason Stone last week.

"Jarrett is going to be a very big piece to the puzzle on our back end," Head Coach Garrett Rutledge remarked, "He's a very poised puck-moving defenseman."

Meyer arrives in Carolina with a wealth of experience with talented players. In 2015, he was ranked 201st among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. That ranking earned him a spot at the Detroit Red Wings' development camp that same year, skating alongside Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, and current Red Wings Captain, Dylan Larkin.

The state of North Carolina is familiar territory to Meyer. Not only did he spend time growing up here and playing youth hockey in Greensboro, but his older brother Chris is a Winston-Salem Police Officer.

"Jarrett Meyer is especially exciting for the club, as he started playing hockey right here in the Triad with the Greensboro Stars," Thunderbirds GM Kelly Curl added. "Now he begins his pro hockey career with the Carolina Thunderbirds."

Meyer also played 100 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Owen Sound Attack and Sudbury Wolves. Most recently, he tallied 14 points in 53 games with Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.

Meyer is set to play his first professional game this Friday night against the Watertown Wolves. The right-handed defenseman joins Carolina as they look to avenge a weekend sweep in Watertown in early January. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7:35pm.

