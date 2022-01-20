Thunderbirds Sign Perks, Rozzi, Conway on Thursday Afternoon

January 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Three players will be joining the Carolina Thunderbirds on their way down to Columbus to play the River Dragons. Forwards Tim Perks and Declan Conway, along with goaltender Brandon Rozzi, have been added to the active roster.

Perks is no stranger to Winston-Salem, having played three games at the Fairgrounds Annex already this season. Danbury signed Perks as an emergency player during their New Year's Eve weekend series with Carolina. In three games, Perks notched three goals and two assists with the Hat Tricks. Prior to his stint as an emergency player, Perks skated in 33 games with the Mentor Ice Breakers between 2018 and 2020.

Declan Conway enters the Thunderbirds' lineup after a loan to the Vermillion County Bobcats of the SPHL. Conway was also a member of the Ice Breakers from 2018-2020, amassing 72 points in 74 games with Mentor. The Painesville, Ohio native played on a line with John Buttitta while the Thunderbirds captain was with the Ice Breakers.

Goaltender Brandon Rozzi enters Carolina by way of Sacred Heart University. In over 100 games in the ACHA, Rozzi posted a .908 SV% and 3.08 GAA. Earlier this season, Rozzi was overseas with Järfälla HC in Sweden, splitting time between the J20 Division 1 and Division 2 clubs.

The Thunderbirds enter the weekend in 4th place in the FPHL. They enter Columbus with a 2-3-0-2 record against the River Dragons this season. Friday night marks the beginning of a three-game series against Columbus, with puck drop set for 7:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.