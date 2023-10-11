Thunderbirds Sign Four Players to PTOs

October 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, and Head Coach Steve Harrison have announced the signing of four players to Professional Tryout Offers. Coming from the Knoxville Ice Bears free agent camp of the SPHL, the Thunderbirds have signed defenseman and forward Evan Carroll, goalie Elijah Gibbons, defenseman Justin Movalli and forward and defenseman Tristen Wells.

Carroll comes to the Thunderbirds after playing in 11 games for the Watertown Wolves in the 2022-23 season. Carroll picked up three assists over the 11 games with the Wolves and finished the year with the Gaylord Snow of the Michigan Independence Hockey League. The Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania native attended Davenport University from 2017-2020 and played for the Panthers hockey team.

Gibbons joins the Thunderbirds as a netminder from Savannah, Georgia. Gibbons last played for the University of Alabama's club hockey team in 2022-23 after playing for Concordia University of Ann Arbor for four seasons. Last season with the Crimson Tide, Gibbons went 5-8-1 with a 4.04 goals against average. At Concordia University, Gibbons was named to the WHAC 1st Team All-Conference team in 2020-21 and appeared in 42 games over his career. Gibbons finished with a program record 1,365 saves.

Movalli, a native of Gloucester, Massachusetts, spent last year in the FPHL with the Delaware Thunder playing in 38 games. Movalli finished with four assists and 52 penalty minutes in his tenure with the Thunder. The defenseman played two years at DIII Lebanon Valley College after transferring from Framingham State University.

Forward Tristen Wells spent the past two years playing for the University of Central Oklahoma playing in 53 games for the Bronchos. A native of Denver, Colorado standing at 6'6", 190 pounds, the 23-year-old spent 2019-2021 with the Connecticut Chiefs of the EHL and EHLP.

The four will now join the Thunderbirds for camp which starts at the Greensboro Ice House on Monday, October 16th. Carolina begins its season on October 27th against the Danbury Hat Tricks in Danbury, Connecticut. Fans can watch the game live on ThunderbirdsTV or listen locally on WTOB 980 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.