Thunderbirds Select Dmitri Danilyuk from Delaware in Dispersal Draft
June 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - On Tuesday the Carolina Thunderbirds selected veteran defenseman Dmitri Danilyuk from the Delaware Thunder in the 2023 FPHL Dispersal Draft.
The 29-year-old Belarusian blueliner comes to Carolina with 49 career points in 166 career FPHL games with the Danville Dashers, Mentor Ice Breakers, Danbury Hat Tricks, Elmira Mammoth and Delaware Thunder.
Danilyuk brings size, experience and great ability to possess the puck to an already strong Thunderbirds defensive core.
