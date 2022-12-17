Thunderbirds Rock Motor City to Earn Weekend Split

FRASER, MI- After consecutive nights of frustration, everything finally came together for the Carolina Thunderbirds. All phases of action, offense, defense, goaltending and special teams came together for a full 60 minutes of domination over the second place Motor City Rockers. The Thunderbirds earned the three points they desperately needed with a 5-2 victory at Big Boy Arena.

Mario Cavialere had arguably his best game in net as a Thunderbirds yet, stopping 39 of 41 Motor City shots and earning third star of the game honors.

Blake Peavey scored his second power play goal in as many nights, and also picked up the primary assist on a goal by Lucas Rowe in the first period to earn second star. Gus Ford picked up an assist and an empty net goal to add to his league lead in points after being held pointless Friday night.

The big star of the night was the Michigander himself: Josh Koepplinger. The hometown boy picked up the first two goals of the game and then the secondary assist on Rowe's goal for a three-point night and first star honors.

The Thunderbirds return home to begin a three-game holiday homestand, beginning Friday, December 23 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

