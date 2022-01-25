Thunderbirds Receive Nosov from Prowlers for Clouston, Hunt

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have made a trade, sending Vaughn Clouston and Chris Hunt to Port Huron for Egor Nosov.

The Prowlers originally obtained Nosov's rights from the Binghamton Black Bears earlier in January. Through 25 games for Binghamton, Nosov recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points.

In 11 games with Carolina, Clouston tallied eight points. He was signed as a free agent on November 11th. Hunt began the season in Carolina, scoring six goals and seven assists in just nine games before being loaned to Macon in the SPHL.

Nosov is expected to make his Thunderbirds debut this Friday in Danbury.

