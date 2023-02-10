Thunderbirds Rally in Third to Beat River Dragons

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons couldn't hold off a furious third period rally by the Carolina Thunderbirds, falling 4-2 on Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

After building a 2-1 lead on goals by Jacob Kelly and Paul Fregeau, the River Dragons gave up three unanswered goals in the third to Carolina. Even with goaltender Breandan Colgan (25 saves) on the bench for the extra attacker, Columbus could not close the gap.

Kelly's goal was his 31st of the season, tying him once again for the FPHL lead. Gus Ford also recorded his 31st goal of the season in the game for Carolina.

The same two teams are back at it Saturday night at a special 8 pm ET start. The AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starts at 7:30 pm on the Columbus River Dragons broadcast network.

