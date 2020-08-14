Thunderbirds Issue Ticket Information

August 14, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Important News regarding the office and tickets:

We know it has been a hard time for everyone, and we appreciate you staying with us throughout this whole process.

The Carolina Thunderbirds offices are still closed to the public during this time. Our staff will be working in the office weekdays and can be contacted if you have any questions. If you need to speak to a staff member you can call the office 336-774-4625 or email them. Please respect that we are still not open due to COVID-19, and our goal is to ensure the safety of our staff.

The box office is operated by the City of Winston-Salem and remains closed as we are still in phase 2. We will keep you informed when they plan to re-open, but this is not a decision made by the Thunderbirds, since the box office is operated by the city.

Regarding season tickets:

For those who are on the payment plan, since the box office remains closed, we will not be charging cards this month of August. The payment plan will ideally start in September.

We will notify you before any charges are made. So please check our website, social media and your emails.

For those wishing to pay in full, you will be charged in September with this new schedule. You will be notified before any charges are made.

If you have single game tickets that were purchased at the box office and would like to receive a refund, once the box office reopens they will be able to take care of you. Any questions regarding the box office reopening you can contact the box office manager Lee Shapiro at [email protected]

We know it has been a time of uncertainty, the Carolina Thunderbirds are working hard to create a wonderful 20-21 season for our flock! Please stay informed by checking your emails and the Thunderbirds Website.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.