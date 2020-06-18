Thunderbirds Honored by AHL for Ticket Sales Excellence

SPRINGFIELD, MA- Today, the American Hockey League announced that the Springfield Thunderbirds have been named the league's Ticket Sales Department of the Year and also recognized the franchise for achieving 15% growth in group ticket revenue for the 2019-2020 season.

"We are truly proud to receive this award from the AHL. Ticket sales growth is only possible through the hard work of our sales team and the commitment of our fan base. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to our staff and our community for continuing to support us through this season and beyond," said Nathan Costa, President of the Thunderbirds.

The T-Bird's fourth season saw a continued upward trajectory for the franchise, which is a product of the team's ongoing commitment to fan and community engagement. This year, the T-Birds ranked second in the AHL in year over year growth in both total revenue and total tickets sales. The team placed in the Top 5 in year over year growth across all ticket categories: total sales, full season tickets, group sales, partial plans, and individual ticket sales.

Since the team's inception in 2016, they have achieved a staggering 87% growth in ticket revenue. This past season, they celebrated a new milestone of over 1,000 full season ticket members, achieved eight sellouts, and averaged 5,262 fans per game. This marked the team's second straight year with over 5,000 average attendance.

The announcement was made as part of the month-long 2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series. The 2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series, running May 19 through June 19, is a program of online presentations and discussions being hosted by the league's Team Business Services department. Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League meet each offseason to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing.

