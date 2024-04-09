Thunderbirds Have Three Players Named Continental Division First Team All Stars

April 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds forwards Dawson Baker and Petr Panacek and defenseman Joe Kennedy have been named to the Continental Division First Team All Stars, as announced on Tuesday by the FPHL.

In his sixth season in the FPHL, Petr Panacek, has been named to the FPHL's First Team All-Stars. In 34 games this season, Panacek has tied his career high in assists with 44 on the campaign, tying his total from the 2019/2020 season. The Vysocany, Czech Republic native posted 17 multi-point outings, including 14 games with multiple assists.

Following his rookie season in which he was named to the Young Stars Squad as a defensemen, Joe Kennedy has earned First Team All Stars honors from the FPHL. The Seattle, Washington native became the backbone of the Thunderbirds defense, posting a +21 +/- while notching 22 points on the season.

Forward Dawson Baker has been named to the FPHL's First Team All-Stars after a career year in Carolina. Baker, who's career high in points was during his rookie year in 2021/2022 with 48, has set new highs in goals (31) and assists (68) while posting a +27 +/-. On March 22nd, Baker recorded his 150th point in his FPHL career.

