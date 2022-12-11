Thunderbirds Drop Weekend Finale to Mississippi

BILOXI, MS- Same story as Friday night, but a different and frustrating ending for the Carolina Thunderbirds. After playing a first period that they dominated possession, continuing to outwork the Mississippi Sea Wolves into the second, it seemed Carolina was destined for a W. The Sea Wolves had other ideas.

Gritty goals (and assists) from Gus Ford, with help from Petr Panacek, Lucas Rowe and Tucker Firth were not enough.

The Thunderbirds fell 6-4. They head to Fraiser, MI next to tangle with the second place Motor City Rockers.

