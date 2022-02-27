Thunderbirds Drop Sunday Matchup against River Dragons, 4-3

February 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds surrendered a two-goal lead to Columbus Saturday night. A late goal by Austin Daae completed the comeback in the last two minutes of the game.

The River Dragons continued the trend of early goals, scoring just 2:24 into the first period Sunday night. Austin Daae grabbed a short pass from Jack Riley, and snapped home his 26th goal of the season. Daae's tally was the only one of the period, despite a 15-8 shot advantage over Carolina.

In the second period, the Thunderbirds found their scoring touch. Dawson Baker received a clean faceoff win from John Buttitta in the right wing circle, firing a shot past Bailey MacBurnie to tie the game. Midway through the period, goaltender Brandon Rozzi sustained an upper body injury and had to leave the game. Chris Paulin hopped into the Carolina crease, going on to make 11 saves in the second period.

Bailey Mac Burnie would later misplay a dump-in, with Gus Ford hesitating long enough with the loose puck to slide it into an open net for the 2-1 lead. To end the period, Justin Schmit took a holding penalty. With just seconds left on the clock, Mark Kompain fired a stretch pass to John Buttitta, who buried the shot low to the blocker side. The Thunderbids carried a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Columbus broke through with force in the 3rd period. Marquis Grant-Mentis backhanded home a powerplay goal eight minutes into the frame, closing the game to just one goal. Jack Riley followed up with a rebound goal four minutes later to tie the game at three, and Austin Daae chipped a shot over Chris Paulin for the game-winner with just 90 seconds remaining.

Carolina is off next weekend, and they visit the Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday, March 10th.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.