Thunderbirds Dominate Zydeco, Win 5-1

March 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Carolina Thunderbirds opened up the month of March with three points, as they cruised to a 5-1 win on the road over the Baton Rouge Zydeco Friday night.

The Thunderbirds jumped out to an early lead at 9:40 into the first period with a goal from Dawson Baker, beating Greg Hussey to make it 1-0. Minutes later, Clay Keeley would record his second of the year to make it 2-0 at 14:17 of the period. At the end of the first period, Carolina led in shots 16-4.

Heading into the second period, Carolina's offense would continue where it left off, picking up a goal from Jiri Pestuka, just 1:14 into the period to make it 3-0. Jan Salak would add one more for Carolina midway through the period, giving the Thunderbirds a 4-0 lead.

In the final period of the game, Carolina led in shots 34-23. The Thunderbirds fifth and final goal came at 13:07 from Jacob Schnapp to make it 5-0. Baton Rouge would go on to end the shutout for Cody Karpinski, who was 53 seconds away from his first shutout of the year to make it 5-1.

Both teams will finish off the final game of the weekend series tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

