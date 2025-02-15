Thunderbirds Defeat Wings 13-10

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Led by hat tricks from Clarke Petterson and Thomas Hoggarth & a 9-point night from Randy Staats, the Halifax Thunderbirds beat Philadelphia 13-10.

