Thunderbirds Claim Season Series Sweep in 4-2 Victory over Sea Wolves

February 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds and Mississippi Sea Wolves concluded their four game series tonight at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. With Carolina taking all three previous meetings the onus was on the Sea Wolves to find a path to victory and earn some points against the top team in the division.

Carolina once again found the back of the net first as Roman Kraemer picked his corner and placed a perfect shot to beat Richie Parent 3:32 into the game to give Carolina the 1-0 lead. 5:04 later Jiri Pestuka doubled up the Carolina advantage as he shot a puck from the top of the slot and followed up and buried the rebound behind Parent, 2-0. Mississippi received a power play on a Zach White hook that saw White and Ross Bartlett drop the gloves. On the ensuing power play Turner threw a puck on Mario Cavaliere that ended up in the back of net to bring the Sea Wolves back to within a goal, 2-1.

With no scoring in the second period it seemed plausible for the Sea Wolves entering the final frame. Gus Ford attempted to dash any hopes for Mississippi with a goal 43 seconds into the frame to give Carolina a 3-1 lead. However a Brendan Hussey tip on a Lucas Piekarczyk shot at 7:05 kept hope alive drawing the Sea Wolves back to within one goal, 3-2. Clay Keeley dashed that hope at 13:23 on a power play against Richie Parent for a trip Keeley found the back of the net from the point for a 4-2 lead.

Parent stopped 23 of 27 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco tomorrow afternoon at 4pm.

