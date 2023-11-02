Thunderbirds Announce Two Signings Ahead of Wytheville

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have agreed to terms with forward Roman Kraemer for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, and signed defenseman Gregory Felder to a professional tryout offer, the team announced today.

Kraemer, 25, signed a PTO with the Thunderbirds on Tuesday and now joins the team for the rest of the season. Felder, 28, joins the team after defenseman James Farmer went on loan Monday. The Switzerland native had spent the past five seasons in his home country playing for Hockey Huttwil of the myHL (MyHockey League).

The defenseman tallied 32 points across the five seasons with Huttwil and was an alternate captain the past two years. Prior to his time with Huttwil, Felder played for EHC Zuchwil-Regio in 1. Amateur Regio League and did spend one season in the United States playing for the East Coast Wizards of the EHL.

The Thunderbirds roster now currently sits at 19 players, 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

Carolina begins a home-and-home set with the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, November 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. for game one, and game two is slated for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop from the Annex on Saturday, November 4th.

