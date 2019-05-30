Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotions

May 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Wednesday the promotions of Matthew McRobbie to Manager of Ticket Sales and Service and China Wong to Producer of Digital/Social Media, as well as the hiring of Evan Cofrancisco as Account Executive and Carolyn Roberts as Administrative Assistant.

McRobbie, a 2016 graduate of Springfield College, has been an employee of the Thunderbirds since their inception. Following a promotion to Senior Account Executive, he led the T-Birds sales department in group and season ticket revenue. At the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, McRobbie was recognized as the #1 Sales Rep for New FSE Sales in the AHL's Eastern Conference. The 2018-19 season saw more growth in the areas of season ticket revenue and group sales. Under his new position, McRobbie will be tasked with overseeing the growth of the sales team and continuing to assist with revenue generation through ticket sales and promotions.

Wong, a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, joined the Thunderbirds in September of 2018 as a game-night photographer and has seen her work credited by entities ranging from the AHL to the Florida Panthers and NHL.com.

Roberts, a graduate of Springfield College and a native of Chicopee, has previously been a part of the Thunderbirds' game night staff as a multimedia intern during the 2017-18 season, where she assisted in the editing and distribution of game highlights, as well as game day graphics. She was involved at ice level for various Thunderbirds events last season, including the celebrity appearances by David Ortiz and Kacey Bellamy.

Cofrancisco joins the Thunderbirds following his graduation from Western New England University in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Cofrancisco also was a member of the Western New England football team during his time in school. He served as an Account Executive intern with the Thunderbirds throughout the 2018-19 season, assisting the ticket sales department with lead generation and calls to prospective ticket members. He also assisted in fulfilling fan experiences and community events in that role.

For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2019

Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotions - Springfield Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.