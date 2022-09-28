Thunderbirds Add Vision, Stability to Blueline with Firth Signing

Winston-Salem, NC - After a season captaining his hometown Cobourg Cougars, defenseman Tucker Firth has signed with the Carolina Thunderbirds for the 2022-2023 season. Firth becomes the 10th currently rostered Thunderbird to come out of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL).

"Adding another captain from the junior ranks just shows the quality of players we are adding to our club," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "Firth is a leader and solid two-way defenseman. The rock-solid play will be a huge asset to our success."

Firth anchored the Cougar blueline in 2021-2022, leading all defenseman with 53 games played. His ability to chip in offensively was made apparent as well, as he tallied a pair of goals and 15 assists for 17 points from the back end.

As he prepares to make the switch from juniors to the professional rank, Firth looks forward to the FPHL-level crowds.

"That's one of the biggest things I've heard," said Firth. "The Thunderbirds fan base is second-to-none. There is nothing that they don't do, and it's one of those places where even the opposing teams look forward to playing there."

Firth finished his OJHL career with 140 games between Cobourg and the Lindsay Muskies. In 2018, he attended main camp with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

In addition to their current leadership core, the Thunderbirds have begun to stockpile players who wore the 'C' during their junior and college careers.

"You see guys like Firth and Burridge who were captains in juniors, it really shows the quality of players Carolina is getting," said Rutledge. "They're just absolutely great people."

Firth and the Thunderbirds open the 2022-2023 season with a pair of games in Port Huron on October 21st and 22nd. They return home the following week, playing in their home opener on October 29th against the Delaware Thunder.

