Thunderbirds Add Hussey Brothers for Season's Stretch Run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have made two strong additions to the roster for the season's stretch run. Brothers Brendan and Gregg Hussey, claimed on waivers last weekend from the Watertown Wolves, have been signed to the active roster and are expected to make the trip to Elmira when the Thunderbirds play the Mammoth this weekend.

"These guys are a huge addition to our already talented roster at this point in the season," said head coach Garrett Rutledge. "They bring championship experience and pedigree with them and that will help us down the stretch here."

Both Gregg and Brendan were members of last year's Wolves team that went on to win the Commissioner's Cup.

"Gregg is a solid, experienced goalie who gives us depth here late in the season," said Rutledge. "Adding him to the mix with Mario and Boris is huge." Hussey made 24 starts last season between the Wolves and the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. This season in 29 starts with the Wolves he's compiled a 3.75 Goals Against Average and a Save percentage of .891.

"Brendan's a great add to our forward group," Rutledge continued. "He brings that experience as well, but he adds a lot to our offense too. He's got great speed, handles the puck really well and has a high hockey IQ that will help in key spots here."

Brendan started last season on loan to the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL as well, posting 6 goals and 14 assists in 42 games there.

In 31 games combined both last season and this season with Watertown, Hussey has compiled 7 goals and 9 assists. He also netted an assist in one of his five playoff appearances during the Wolves' Cup run.

