Thunder Weekly, Christmas Eve Edition

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games to close out the pre-holiday schedule. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, December 17

Utah at Wichita, 8-2 L recap

Friday, December 20

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-1 W recap

Saturday, December 21

Utah at Wichita, 3-1 L recap

Sunday, December 22

Allen at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT) recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, December 27

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, December 28

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 10-6-3-0

AWAY: 4-7-2-0

OVERALL: 14-13-5-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 33 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ostap Safin, 12

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 21

Points: Ostap Safin, 24

+/-: Peter Crinella, +8

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 53

300 - Chris Crane reached two more milestones in his playing career. He netted his 200th ECHL point in his 300th ECHL game last Friday. The seventh-year pro has 19 points in 23 games this season and needs two more assists to reach 100 ECHL helpers.

FINNISH FLASH - Patrik Parkkonen took over the team-lead in points this past weekend. He had points in three of the four games and had a five-game point-streak snapped on Saturday night against Utah. Parkkonen is tied for third in the league for scoring by a defenseman with 24 and tied for first for a defenseman with 21 assists.

GAME WINNER - Ostap Safin scored his second game-winner in overtime of the season on Sunday afternoon. Both have come against Allen. The rookie forward from Prague, Czech Republic is second on the team in scoring with 23 points (11g, 12a).

POWERING UP - Wichita has started to get some momentum on the man advantage. The Thunder have scored a power play goal in three-straight games. Wichita has scored 10 of its 13 power play goals at home, working at a 15.6% clip. Overall, the Thunder are 13 for 114 for 11.4%.

PAST REGULATION - Wichita had gone almost a month without playing a game past regulation. On Sunday, the Thunder knocked off Allen, 3-2, in overtime. It was the first overtime contest since November 30, first win past 60 minutes since November 23 against Allen and first overtime win at home since October 25 vs. Idaho.

MILESTONES - Bruce Ramsay is approaching two milestones. He has coached in 795 pro games and is just four wins from 400 in his career.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is first in the league in minutes played (1,285) and saves (735) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for first with 5 game-winning goals...Wichita is 12-3-2-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 7-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-10-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 6-0-5-0 in one-goal games...

