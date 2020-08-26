Thunder Watch Party Set for ONEOK Field on Friday

The Tulsa Drillers announced today that they will host a FREE, socially-distanced Oklahoma City Watch Party on Friday, August 28 at ONEOK Field. The Thunder will face the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their NBA Playoff Series.

In addition, the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium for the Watch Party will receive a commemorative OKC Thunder Playoff T-shirt. These are the same T-shirts that are normally only given away at Chesapeake Arena prior to playoff games.

The Thunder and Rockets are scheduled to tipoff at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The gates at ONEOK Field will open at 5:00 p.m. with attendees able to enter only through the First Base Entrance.

All patrons will need to wear a mask while entering the stadium and while walking on the concourse. Once you are socially distanced in your seat, you may remove your mask to enjoy the game!

Stadium food and beverage stands, including a full-service bar, will be open for service throughout the game.

The broadcast will be shown on ONEOK Field's new HD, 67' wide by 32' tall video board.

Let everyone know you are coming to cheer on the Thunder and RSVP "Going" on the Drillers Facebook event!

