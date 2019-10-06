Thunder Trim Roster by Six

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that have reduced their roster by six players following their preseason series against the Reading Royals.

The following players have been released:

F - Bobby Dow

F - Hans Gorowsky

F - Cody Milan

F - Derek Petti

F - Austin Plevy

F - Marly Quince

The Thunder faceoff against the Maine Mariners to open the 2019-20 season this Friday, October 11th at 7:00 p.m at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

