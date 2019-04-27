Thunder Sweep Twinbill from Erie

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, swept a doubleheader from the Erie SeaWolves by scores of 4-2 and 3-2 on Saturday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Kody Eaves gave the SeaWolves (9-9) an early 1-0 lead with an RBI-double to right field in the first inning off Thunder (12-7) starter Garrett Whitlock. But in the bottom of the second, Brandon Wagner tied the score for the Thunder with a solo homer to right field off Erie starter Gregory Soto.

The Thunder took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on an RBI-double by Wendell Rijo, but the SeaWolves tied the score in the top of the seventh, as Hoy Jun Park committed a throwing error on an infield single, allowing Troy Montgomery to score the tying run from second.

Chris Gittens, however, gave the Thunder the victory with a walkoff two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the seventh off Erie reliever Mark Ecker (1-2).

In the second game, Erie struck first again, getting a run each on a fielder's choice grounder and an RBI-infield single.

After being held scoreless in their first two innings at the plate, the Thunder fought back in the third as Rashad Crawford lined an RBI-single to make the score 2-1.

The Thunder jumped in front in the fifth against SeaWolves right-hander Will Vest (0-1). After a leadoff double and an infield single, Omar Carrizales tied the score on an RBI-groundout, and Angel Aguilar followed with a go-ahead RBI-single to right-center.

Kaleb Ort earned the save with a flawless seventh inning, following two and one-third scoreless frames of long relief by Domingo Acevedo (3-1).

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the SeaWolves. RHP Nick Green (0-1, 7.27) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Logan Shore (1-1, 3.00) will go for Erie. The first 1,000 fans ages 5 to 13 will receive a Slice Frisbee, presented by Hamilton YMCA. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

