Thunder Stumble Against Lions 6-2

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Ryan Francis scored in his first game back with the Adirondack Thunder in a 6-2 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night in front of 3,585 at Colisee Videotron.

Trois-Rivieres took a 1-0 lead just 2:34 into the game as Tommy Cormier scored on a breakaway chance. After a turnover at the blue line, Cormier took the puck and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan for his sixth of the year, unassisted.

Nicolas Guay scored shorthanded at 7:57 of the first period to give the Lions a 2-0 lead after a turnover in the defensive zone. The goal was Guay's fourth of the year, also unassisted.

Adirondack responded while shorthanded to decrease the deficit to one goal. Andre Ghantous forced a turnover and started an odd-man rush with Alex Young. Ghantous fed Young and he beat goaltender Hunter Jones for his seventh of the year. Ghantous collected the lone assist at 13:11 of the first frame.

With just 1:40 left in the opening period, Chris Jandric cashed in on the power play to give the Lions a 3-1 lead heading into the intermission. Anthony Beauregard and Hunter Jones were given the assists on Jandric's third goal of the season from the right circle.

After a lengthy delay for ice issues to start the second period, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Nicolas Guay added goal at 12:29 and 16:00 to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission.

After the Lions took a 6-1 lead, Ryan Francis returned to Adirondack and scored in his first game back on the power play. Ryan Wheeler was awarded the lone assist on Francis' first of the season at 17:50 of the third period and the Lions' lead was 6-2.

Tyler Brennan stopped 27 of 33 shots in the loss.

