Thunder Start Final Homestand on Tuesday

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce our upcoming promotional and giveaway schedule when your Thunder play their final homestand of the 2022 season from August 23-28 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Through 33 home games, the Thunder have drawn over 168,000 fans for an average of 5,105 fans per game this season. The final homestand will feature the last three Postgame Fireworks shows on Thursday (Aug 25), Saturday (Aug 27), and Sunday (Aug 28) following the home finale.

* All Thunder fans are welcome to exchange any unused tickets from the 2022 season for any of the remaining six home games

- Free Wawa Coffee Coupons will be distributed upon exit after each game

- All 6 games will feature Drink Specials and Special Merchandise Discounts from the Thunder Team Store

- Kids can run the bases postgame on Tuesday (Aug 23), Wednesday (Aug 24), and Friday (Aug 26)

Tuesday, August 23 at 7pm vs. Williamsport - Thunder Mystery Giveaway (first 1,000 fans all ages)

- $1 Hot Dogs and Kids Eat Free

- Gates open for early entry at 5:30pm and at 6:00pm for all fans

- $15 Pride T-Shirts & 15% off All Women's Hats and the Thunder Fridge Magnet

- Beer Special: $4 Spellbound Drafts all game long

- Sesame Place Lucky Seat Giveaway

Tail Waggin' Wednesday, August 24 at 7pm vs. Williamsport

- Collapsible Dog Water Bowl presented by Horizon BCBSNJ * 15% off select Dog Merchandise from the Thunder Team Store

- Gates open for early entry at 5:30pm and 6:00pm for all fans

- Drink Special: $2 OFF Seltzer Bar drinks all game long

- Half Priced Wine

Thursday, August 25 at 7pm vs. Williamsport

- Postgame Fireworks presented by Case's Pork Roll

- Gates open for early entry at 5:15pm and at 5:30pm for all fans

- Player (2) autograph session from 6-6:20

- $15 Thirsty Thursday T-Shirts & 20% off All Baseballs

- $2 drafts and $3 bottles (Budweiser/Bud Light/Michelob Ultra) until the middle of the 5th inning

Friday, August 26 at 7pm vs. Frederick

- Bark at the Park presented by Dogs and Cats Rule * One lucky fan and dog will have a chance to win $10,000

- Free ticket giveaway to River Fest

- Gates open at 5:15pm for season ticket holders and 5:30pm for all fans fans

- $2 Pork Roll Sandwiches for all fans & 15% off select Thunder Pork Roll Merchandise

- Beer Special: Founders Friday until the middle of the 5th inning

Saturday, August 27 at 6:30pm vs. Frederick

- Postgame Fireworks presented by NJM

- Sesame Place Lucky Seat Giveaway

- 94.5 PST appearance on Times Square

- Gates open at 4:45pm for season ticket holders and 5:00pm for all fans

- Player (2) autograph session from 5:30pm-5:50pm

- $10 Clear Bag Sale & 15% off Thunder Socks

- Pregame Catch on the field for all fans from 5:30pm - 5:50pm

- Beer Special: Bout the Hops and Old Hights $4 Drafts all game long

Sunday, August 28 at 6:30pm vs. Frederick

- Postgame Fireworks presented by Norman's Hallmark

- SPECIAL NEW JERSEY LOTTERY "BIG SPIN" LIVE TELEVISED EVENT DURING THE GAME * One person will win between $50,000-$300,000

- Pre and Postgame Concert with Dueling Pianos

- Fan Appreciation Day with lucky seat prizes during every inning

- Player (2) autograph session from 5:30pm-5:50pm

- Gates open at 4:45pm for season ticket holders and 5:00pm for all fans

- $2 Thunder Rally Towels & 15% off Under Armour Long Sleeve Dri-Fit T-Shirt and Thunder Socks, plus $10 Clear Bag Sale

- Pregame Catch on the field for all fans from 5:30pm - 5:50pm

- Beer Special: Kings Road and Third State $4 Drafts

- Sangria Sunday

For full ticket pricing and information for the rest of the 2022 season, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

