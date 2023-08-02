Thunder Signs Offensive Defenseman Lleyton Moore

August 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of rookie defenseman Lleyton Moore for the 2023-24 season.

Moore, 21, turns pro after playing the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. He spent time with the Niagara IceDogs before being traded in 2019 to the Oshawa Generals. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan played for the next two years for the Generals. Due to the Covid pandemic, Moore missed the 2020-21 campaign.

This past season, he was named captain and compiled 24 points (4g, 20a) in 27 games for Oshawa before being dealt to the Kitchener Rangers last December. Overall, he racked up 143 points (21g, 122a) in 226 games in the OHL. While with Oshawa, he played for former Thunder Head Coach Derek Laxdal.

Moore was also a part of the 2018-19 U-17 World Junior Challenge, appearing in five games for Team Canada.

The scouting report from Elite Prospects in 2020 had this to say about the 5-foot-8, 179-pound blueliner:

"He crushes most opposition players in footraces and his agility is even better. His cutbacks create legitimate separation; only a few players are catching him. His decision-making chain on retrievals - skate, scan, deceive, and escape - is one of the most consistent in the draft. Despite his size, Moore brings physicality and seals off bigger attackers without much issue."

Last season, he was invited to the Arizona Coyotes development camp and played in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff last September.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.