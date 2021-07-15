Thunder Sign Monmouth University's Jack Neri to NCAA Sponsorship

July 15, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that Monmouth University student-athlete Jack Neri has signed with the team as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. Neri, a Doylestown, Pennsylvania native, is a sophomore tight end for the Hawks football team, which has won the last two Big South Conference Championships in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

"I'm definitely excited about being a brand ambassador for the Trenton Thunder," said a smiling Neri inside Trenton Thunder Ballpark's Capital City Club. "With everything going on [with the organization], I'm looking forward to promoting the brand throughout the area."

Neri suited up at tight end for Monmouth's last three games during his freshman season and is now preparing for a full regular season after COVID-19 interrupted his first year on campus. As he attended team workouts throughout the summer, he acted quickly after the news broke on July 1 that NCAA athletes could begin to accept endorsements for the use of their own name, image, and likeness while still competing for their university.

"I approached the Thunder about this opportunity because I came to a lot of games as a kid," remarked Neri. "It's nice to be back here and really cool to promote something that's been a part of my life for many years." Neri will work with the Trenton Thunder front office, focusing specifically on social media promotion, merchandise and team apparel, as well as selective appearances at Trenton Thunder Ballpark throughout his career.

The Monmouth University Football team will kick off the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 at 7:00 PM when they visit Middle Tennessee State University.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 15, 2021

Thunder Sign Monmouth University's Jack Neri to NCAA Sponsorship - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.