Thunder Set 2020 Fireworks Schedule at ARM & HAMMER Park

October 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to reveal the dates for post-game fireworks shows at ARM & HAMMER Park during the 2020 season.

"The 2020 season will once again feature one of the most popular promotions on an annual basis at ARM & HAMMER Park," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Each year we receive feedback from the greatest fans in baseball about how much they enjoy our post-game fireworks shows and I am excited to reveal the first part of our promotional schedule for next season."

The 2020 promotional schedule will feature 22 post-game fireworks on select Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights throughout the season. The first post-game fireworks show is slated for Saturday, April 25 when the Thunder host the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) at 7:00pm. The schedule includes one fireworks show in April, five in May, four in June, six in July, three in August and three shows in September as the Thunder will once again complete their regular season with a four-game home series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) over Labor Day Weekend at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Below is the schedule of fireworks dates for the 2020 season:

Saturday, April 25 @ 7pm vs. Erie

Thursday, May 7 @ 7pm vs. Richmond

Saturday, May 9 @ 7pm vs. Richmond

Thursday, May 14 @ 7pm vs. Erie

Saturday, May 16 @ 7pm vs. Erie

Wednesday, May 27 @ 7pm vs. Binghamton

Thursday, June 4 @ 7pm vs. Bowie

Saturday, June 6 @ 7pm vs. Altoona

Saturday, June 13 @ 7pm vs. Akron

Thursday, June 25 @ 7pm vs. Hartford

Saturday, July 4 @ 7pm vs. Portland

Sunday, July 5 @ 7pm vs. Portland

Friday, July 10 @ 7pm vs. New Hampshire

Saturday, July 11 @ 7pm vs. New Hampshire

Thursday, July 23 @ 7pm vs. Bowie

Saturday, July 25 @ 7pm vs. Bowie

Thursday, August 6 @ 7pm vs. Harrisburg

Friday, August 14 @ 7pm vs. Reading

Saturday, August 15 @ 7pm vs. Reading

Thursday, September 3 @ 7pm vs. New Hampshire

Saturday, September 5 @ 7pm vs. Reading

Sunday, September 6 @ 7pm vs. Reading

Musical themes for 2020 fireworks shows as well as a full promotional schedule will be revealed at a later date. Opening Day at ARM & HAMMER Park is slated for Thursday, April 9 when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators to begin their defense of the Eastern League Championship.

Tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now as part of the Thunder Makes Membership program. With plans that range from full season memberships to six games, there's something for everyone with Thunder Makes. Click Here to learn more about the benefits and exclusive experiences available as part of the Thunder Makes Membership program.

For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.