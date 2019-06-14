Thunder Promote Broadcaster & Communications Assistant

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, announced on Friday that Evan Pivnick has been named Director of Communications and Broadcasting and that Kyle McKenna has been named the Assistant Director of Communications.

Pivnick received the promotion after spending parts of the past two seasons with Adirondack as the team's primary broadcaster. The Oceanside, NY native was named Director of Broadcasting and Community Relations last offseason. Before joining the Thunder, Pivnick attended Bowling Green State University where he was a Media Production and Studies major.

McKenna received his new role after joining the Thunder as a Communications Assistant last season. A 2015 graduate of Monmouth University, McKenna earned his bachelor's degree in communications with a focus in public relations and journalism.

Pivnick and McKenna will manage and coordinate all of Adirondack's daily media and public relations efforts for the upcoming season.

