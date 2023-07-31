Thunder Lose Second Straight in Sudden Death

(Trenton, NJ) - For the second consecutive game the Trenton Thunder fell victim to a sudden death loss at home against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday evening. After the Thunder were leading 6-0 at one point, the Cutters stormed back to take a brief lead at 8-6 in their half of the eighth inning. The Thunder would tie the game on a clutch two out single from Craig Corliss in their half of the frame.

Trenton got another quality starting effort on the mound from lefty Jonah Hurney, who went five scoreless innings and left a 6-0 lead on the scoreboard. Hurney extended his scoreless innings streak to 10 in his start Sunday. The Cutters bats came alive in the late innings, hitting three home runs which included two, two-run homers coming between the seventh and eighth. Williamsport did most of their damage in the eighth by putting up a six spot.

The Trenton offense got out to a hot start, scoring two runs in their first three trips to the dish. Anthony Abbatine made it a 6-0 advantage when he belted his first home run of the season over the right field wall in the third. The St. Peter's product took home his first Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors.

Your First Half Champion Thunder return home for a three-game series with the Frederick Keys beginning on August 7that 7:00 PM.

