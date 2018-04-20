Thunder Looks to Extend Opening Round Series vs. Eagles

Loveland, CO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, looks to extend its Opening Round Series in the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Colorado Eagles.

Wichita has held a lead in each of the first three games only to see the Eagles come out on top. The Thunder grabbed a 2-0 advantage on Wednesday night in the second period. Colorado scored four unanswered and took Game 3 by the final of 4-2. With the win, the Eagles hold a 3-0 series lead. Game 5, if necessary, would be tomorrow night at the Budweiser Events Center. Game 6 would take place on Monday night in Wichita if the Thunder can win the next two.

Ralph Cuddemi has burned the Eagles this season and added two more points last night. Cuddemi has seven shots on net in each of the last two games. He netted his first-career playoff goal on Wednesday night. Lane Bauer added two assists last night and has three points in the playoffs. The rookie forward out of Anchorage, Alaska had 28 assists and 37 points during his rookie season.

Colorado has had the statistical advantage in the final 40 minutes in the first two games of the series. The Eagles have outshot Wichita 44-15 in the second and outscored the Thunder, 5-0, in the third. The Thunder have started off the first three games well, but need to find a way tonight to have that carry over in order to get a win tonight.

