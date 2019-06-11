Thunder Launch Internship Program for 2019-20 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced a brand-new internship program starting for the 2019-20 season.

The season-long internship will focus on specialized fields and offer a hands-on experience. Anyone who is interested in getting their foot in the door of professional sports is encouraged to apply, especially current students and recent graduates.

Interested applicants have the opportunity to choose from the following fields:

Communications

Broadcasting

Community Relations

Digital Media

Ticket Sales

Corporate Sales

Groups

Fan Experience/Game Day

The program runs from September 1 until the conclusion of the season. For more information about the application process, please visit ECHLThunder.com/internships.

