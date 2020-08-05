Thunder Issue Statement on the ECHL's Anticipated Return to Play Date
August 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, along with Adirondack Hockey LLC and the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition released a statement today regarding the ECHL's anticipated start date of December 4th.
"We are excited that there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel and an anticipated start date has been selected. With that being said, our main focus is on the health and welfare of our players, staff, and fans. We will be working with local and state government and following all CDC and health department guidelines once we re-open. We can't wait to welcome back our fans, corporate partners, and community for Thunder Hockey."
