Thunder Ink Rookie Forward Josh French to Contract

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Joah French has been signed to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

French joins the Thunder following a four-year career at Minnesota State University (Mankato) where he appeared in 149 games (14G-23A-37P). The Woodbury, MN native was a part of three Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship teams and one postseason championship team in 2018-19.

Before his collegiate hockey days, French laced up for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound center played in 116 games (26G-49A-75P) and served as an assistant captain during his final season.

French played for two years with Minnesota's Hill-Murray School and was named captain for the 2013-14 season. In USHS-MN, French skated in 50 games at the high school level and racked up 38 points (34G-34A).

