Thunder Ink Deal with New Jersey 101.5

May 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce their new partnership with New Jersey 101.5 FM, continuing their relationship with Townsquare Media for the 2024 season. All summer long you can tune in to every Thunder home game on the New Jersey 101.5 FM HD 2 feed, as well as their website at www.nj1015.com.

"We pride ourselves for being known as 'New Jersey's Baseball Team', so it makes perfect sense for us to form this partnership with New Jersey's radio station, said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "Now you can continue catch all of our home games across the state, while still maintaining the ability to take Thunder Baseball on the go and stream us anywhere."

"I know we are excited to be able to continue our relationship with Townsquare Media. Being able to have our broadcasts on the FM dial is a huge plus for our fans and listeners, said Thunder President Jeff Hurley. " New Jersey 101.5 has been a staple in our community for ages and we can't wait to provide their listeners with a baseball-filled summer."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Trenton Thunder by adding the power of the New Jersey 101.5 brand," said Brian Lang Regional Vice President of Townsquare Media.

Fans of New Jersey's baseball team can hear Thunder Radio Broadcaster, Mike Warren, describe the action from the comfort of their car or home during all 40 home games this summer. Broadcasts begin with the Thunder Pre- Game Show 15 minutes prior to first pitch on the Thunder Radio Network.

Your Thunder open the 2024 season at home on June 4th at 7:00 for the first of three against the State College Spikes.

