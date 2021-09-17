Thunder Host River Fest 2021 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that River Fest will return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 25th from 12-5 PM. The fun-filled day will feature craft beer, live music, lawn games, Case's Pork Roll food items, and the sixth annual World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 3:30 PM. Joey Chestnut, the world's #1 ranked competitive eater, will look to defend his 2019 victory, when he consumed a world-record 61.5 Case's Pork Roll sandwiches.

General Admission tickets are just $5 and can be purchased here. There is also a $15 ticket option for pre-order only that includes a free t-shirt.

River Fest's wide beer selection includes: Bud Light, Budweiser, Shock Top, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Stella Cidre, Spellbound Palo Santo Porter, BluePoint Toasted Lager, BluePoint Mother Pumpkin, Elysian Night Owl, Southern Tier Harvest Ale, Spaten Oktoberfest, and more!

Fan-favorite food items making a return to River Fest include the classic Case's Pork Roll Sandwich with cheese and the Thunder Dog, which has pork roll and American cheese on a jumbo hot dog. The Swine Sandwich features pork roll, American cheese, BBQ pulled pork, and bacon on a Kaiser roll. For those who like breakfast anytime, try the Sticky Pig (pork roll, bacon, egg, cheese, and red pepper jam on a glazed donut). And you can't forget about the Big Bad Wolf, the Thunder's take on a loaded burger with pork roll, mac and cheese, pulled pork, and onion rings.

The World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship is a Major League Eating sanctioned event featuring some of the top competitive eaters in the world consuming as many 4 oz. Case's Pork Roll sandwiches as they can in a ten minute competition. 2019 champion and #1 overall competitive eater Joey Chestnut (61.5 Case's Pork Roll sandwiches) will face off against some of the top competitive eaters from around the world.

"The world's greatest eaters are excited to return to Trenton for the sixth-annual Pork Roll Eating Championship," said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. "I am confident that we will see a new world record."

Other highly-ranked competitors include: #3-ranked Darron Breeden from Orange, VA; #6-ranked Nicholas Wehry from Torrington, CT; #7-ranked Gideon Oji from Morrow, GA; #15-ranked George Chiger from Pocono Pines, PA; #18-ranked Ronnie Hartman from Depew, NY; #29-ranked Larell Marie Mele from Long Pond, PA, and #32-ranked Crazy Legs Conti from New York, NY.

The 6th annual World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship will take place at 3:30 PM and will last approximately 10 minutes.

The preliminary list of participants for the Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship is below (Name, Major League Eating Ranking, Hometown):

Joey Chestnut, #1, Westfield, IN

Darron Breeden, #3, Orange, VA

Nicholas Wehry, #6, Torrington, CT

Gideon Oji, #7, Morrow, GA

George Chiger, #15, Pocono Pines, PA

Ronnie Hartman, #18, Depew, NY

Larell Marie Mele, #29, Long Pond, PA

Crazy Legs Conti, #32, New York, NY

William Myers, #39, Allentown, PA

Alex Perez, #49, Dallas, TX

Julie Goldberg, Astoria, NY

Rene Rovtar, Basking Ridge, NJ

Ricardo Corbucci, Brasilia, Brazil

Fans can get the latest information on River Fest by visiting www.RiverfestNJ.com.

