Thunder Heads to Allen for Final Two Games of 2022

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads to Allen tonight at 7:05 p.m. to face the Americans at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Tonight is the middle portion of a three-game series this week between the two teams. The Thunder took the first game on Wednesday night in Wichita, winning 5-2. The Thunder leads the season-series against Allen, going 4-2-1 in the first seven meetings. All-time, Wichita is 51-81-13 against Allen and 25-46-6 on the road against the Americans.

Special teams played another big role on Wednesday night. Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play while holding Allen to a 0-for-6 mark. The Thunder power play on the road is ranked 22nd in the league at 15.4% heading into tonight's contest.

Wichita is 7-3-0 in its last 10 while the Americans are 3-7-0 over that same span.

Michal Stinil added two more assists on Wednesday night. He has two or more points in 10 of his last 12 games. The Decin, Czech Republic native set a new career-high with 33 points in just 23 games. Stinil is tied for the league-lead with 13 power play assists and leads the league in power play points with 17.

Brayden Watts extended his point-streak to seven games on Wednesday. He's tallied six goals in his last five games. Watts is in a three-way tie for second in the league in scoring with 34 points and tied for the league-lead with 17 goals.

Quinn Preston had a career-high three points on Wednesday (1g, 2a) and extended his point-streak to 11 games. Since November 27, he has amassed 16 points (8g, 8a). The Ohio State product is fourth on the team with 22 points (10g, 12a).

Jay Dickman is starting to find his stride for the Thunder. He has a goal and an assist in three straight games and points in his last five. The Shoreview, Minnesota native led the Thunder last year in points with 58. He has 22 points (5g, 17a) in 28 games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for second in assists (21)...Dylan MacPherson is tied for fifth in goals for a defenseman (5)...Cole MacDonald is tied for seventh in plus/minus by a defenseman (+13)...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 49 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Mikael Robidoux has points in three-straight games since returning from suspension...Hank Crone is sixth in the league with 31 points and leads Allen with 77 shots...Jack Combs is tied for fifth in the league with 15 goals...Liam Finlay is fourth in shooting percentage by a rookie (23.9%)...

