Thunder Games Return to 100% Capacity on June 1

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce the full reopening of Trenton Thunder Ballpark, in accordance with New Jersey's COVID-19 guidelines. With Governor Murphy's latest announcement, the ballpark will allow all events to return at full capacity beginning on Friday, May 28, while masks remain optional for all fans who come to Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Individual tickets for all Thunder home games from June 1 through the end of the season on September 12 are now on sale as the Trenton Thunder continue to host the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate.

To purchase individual tickets for all Trenton Thunder home games, click here

June 1-6 vs Syracuse (Mets)

- Tuesday, June 1 - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wednesday, June 2 - Black Widow Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by NJM Insurance Group (First 1,200 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, June 3 - Fireworks, presented by Killarney's Publick House | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, June 4 - Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, June 5 - Fireworks, presented by Capital Health | Pregame Happy Hour - $3.50 Shock Top & Landshark

- Sunday, June 6 - Kids Bat Giveaway, presented by MDS Bats (First 1,000 kids, ages 5-13)

June 8-13 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

- Tuesday, June 8 - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wednesday, June 9 - Championship Replica Ring Giveaway, presented by ARM & HAMMER (First 1,000 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, June 10 - Fireworks, presented by Norman's Hallmark | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, June 11 - Rookie Mascot Pillow Giveaway (Dogs Welcome!), presented by ARM & HAMMER (First 1,000 fans, ages 5+)

Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, June 12 - Fireworks, presented by Penn Medicine | Pregame Happy Hour - $3.50 Victory Summer Love

June 29-July 4 vs Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

- Tuesday, June 29 - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wednesday, June 30 - Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,200 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, July 1 - Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, July 2 - Top Gun T-Shirt Giveaway, presented by Case's Pork Roll | Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, July 3 - Fireworks, presented by MCIA | Pregame Happy Hour

- Sunday, July 4 - Fireworks, presented by MCIA | Pregame Happy Hour

July 13-18 vs Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

- Tuesday, July 13 - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wednesday, July 14 - Bat Boy Tommy Jersey Giveaway, presented by the Hamilton YMCA

- Thursday, July 15 - NJ Lottery Instant Lottery Ticket Night & Fireworks, presented by NJ Lottery | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, July 16 - Bonesaw Brewing Koozie Giveaway | Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, July 17 Â - Fireworks, presented by Case's Pork Roll | Pregame Happy Hour

July 20-25 vs Syracuse (Mets)

- Tuesday, July 20 Â - White Eagle Poster Night | $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wednesday, July 21 Â - Iron Man Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by KIA America (First 1,200 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, July 22 Â - Fireworks & Irish Heritage Night, presented by Notre Dame High School | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, July 23 - MLB Network Night | Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, July 24 - Fireworks & Team Card Set Giveaway, presented by Horizon BCBSNJ | Pregame Happy Hour

August 10-15 vs Rochester (Nationals)

- Tuesday, August 10 - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Thursday, August 12 - Black Panther Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Coke (First 1,200 fans, ages 13+) | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, August 13 - Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, August 14 - Fireworks, presented by NJEA | Pregame Happy Hour

- Sunday, August 15 - Thunder Baseball Giveaway (First 500 fans, ages 5-13)

August 24-29 vs Worcester (Red Sox)

- Tuesday, August 24 - NHL Night | $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wednesday, August 25 - Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway (First 500 fans, ages 13+)

- Thursday, August 26 - Bark at the Park, presented by Dogs and Cats Rule | Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, August 27 - Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, August 28 - Fireworks, presented by Capital Health | Pregame Happy Hour

- Sunday, August 29 - Thunder Baseball Giveaway (First 500 fans, ages 5-13)

September 7-12 vs Syracuse (Mets)

- Tuesday, September 7 - ARM & HAMMER Trucks Giveaway (First 500 fans, ages 13+) | $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Thursday, September 9 - NFL Night | Thirsty Thursday

- Saturday, September 10 - Mystery Pint Glass Giveaway (First 500 fans, ages 21+) | Case's Pork Roll & Founders Friday

- Saturday, September 11 - Fireworks, presented by NJM Insurance Group | Pregame Happy Hour

- Sunday, September 12 - Fan Appreciation Day

2021 Thunder Value Days:

- Super Value Tuesdays - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wine Wednesdays - Half Priced Wine

- Thirsty Thursdays - Bud, Bud Light, & Michelob Ultra | $2 Drafts | $2.50 Aluminum Bottles

- Case's Pork Roll & Founders Fridays - $2 Pork Roll Sandwiches | All Day IPA - $4 Drafts & $5 Cans (19.2 oz)

- Kids Run the Bases Sundays - Presented by Penn Medicine & CHOP

Fans with a credit from 2020 can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets using their account credit.

Distribution of promotional items is for guests in attendance only, while supplies last. All promotions, dates, and giveaways are subject to change and/or cancellation.

