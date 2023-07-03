Thunder Claims Third Nickelodeon Night of the Year Honor

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team has been selected as the Nickelodeon Theme Night of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

This is the third time that the Thunder have claimed the award in franchise history. The night consisted of an appearance by Chase and Marshall from the hit show, PAW Patrol, special uniforms worn by the team and the first-ever Pucks N Pups Night.

"We're honored to have been chosen to win this award once again," stated Vice President Matt Brokaw. "Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night has been a staple for us over the last few seasons. We had a record number of group tickets sold along with our highest internet ticket sales for a single game in franchise history. Our staff did a tremendous job of coming up with new ways to make the night even more special."

Along with the highest internet ticket sales for a single game, the team had its highest revenue in group ticket sales in five years and ranks in the top three in franchise history. It was the first lower bowl sellout of the season that included the sellout of all PAW Patrol four packs.

The Thunder also partnered with the Kansas Humane Society and Beauty & Beasts during the night. For every dog ticket that was sold, the team donated a portion of the proceeds back to both organizations.

