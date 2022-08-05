Thunder Brings Back All-Star Netminder Buitenhuis

WICHITA, Kan.







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that All-Star netminder Evan Buitenhuis (BITE-en-heise) has agreed to terms for the 2022-23 season.

Buitenhuis, 29, is coming off an outstanding season where he was named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic. The Burlington, Ontario native was a workhorse for the Thunder. He appeared in 31 games, which included a string of 16 consecutive starts and set a new franchise record. Buitenhuis went 11-15-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound backstop was leading the league in minutes played (1,336) and saves (723) before going overseas last February. Buitenhuis finished the season with Storhamar (Norway), where he went 4-2-0 in six starts with a 2.01 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

In 2020-21, he had a fantastic year where he was named to the 2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team. Buitenhuis led the league in goals-against (2.29) and save percentage (.931). He finished with a 16-6-0-4 record in 27 combined games between Wichita, Utah and Florida. He was acquired in a trade on March 23 from the Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College. He went 37-17-12, sporting a 1.67 goals-against average and .944 save percentage, which led all of NCAA D-III in both categories. He was awarded the Jack B. Riffle Award in 2018 as the best male athlete in his graduating class.

Buitenhuis is the 11th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

