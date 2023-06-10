Thunder Bounce Back, Take Game 2 vs West Virginia

(Trenton, NJ) - After their four-game win streak was snapped a game before, your Thunder got back in the win column in front of the fourth consecutive sellout at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Trenton would fall behind 1-0 in the first but would soon respond with a three-run second inning. Socrates Bardatsos led off the second with an opposite field double, Then Chris Brito drove him in the next at bat lacing a single into the outfield, knotting the game at one a piece. Brian Skettini got his first hit on a hard-hit single to left.

Brito was able to take third on the booted ball and would score the second run to give the Thunder their first lead. Skettini scored the third and final run of the inning after Chase Engelhard hit into a double play.

Only allowing 1 un-earned run and giving the Thunder some valuable innings in his start, was right hander Alec Rodriguez who went four strong before Jeff Manto turned to the Bullpen. Rodriguez found a large majority of his success by pitching to contact and relying on his defense to make plays when he needed it most. Picking up their first win of the season was righty Garrett French who tossed two innings of scoreless, hitless baseball.

Your Thunder would tack on their 4th run in the third on a solo home run from Brendan O'Donnell, The all-time home run record holder at Rider University. O'Donnell wasted no time sending the first pitch of the at-bat over the right field wall and tracking toward the Delaware river. Trenton would carry a 4-1 lead into the fifth inning before the Black Bears would find a way to tie the game at four by scoring 3 runs on only 1 hit.

Trenton showed their resiliency yet again by responding in their half of the seventh inning, when Chase Engelhard got on with a 1- out single, and Cooper Cornblum followed him up with a double to put a pair in scoring position. Engelhard would score the winning run on a wild pitch to make it 5-4. Making their first appearance on the mound and picking up their first save was Joan Gonzalez, who started his second stint in a Thunder uniform in great fashion.

