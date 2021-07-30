Thunder Announces Two Schedule Changes

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two schedule changes for the 2021-22 season.

The following changes have been made to the schedule for the upcoming season:

-Friday, October 22 against the Allen Americans has been moved to Saturday, April 9.

-Saturday, April 9 vs. Tulsa has been rescheduled to Sunday, December 27.

Wichita will kick off the 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 in Texas against the Allen Americans.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

