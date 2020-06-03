Thunder Announces Protected Players List

June 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced Wednesday their protected list of players.

The list of 27 players includes 11 defensemen, 15 forwards and one goalie.

Defensemen (11): Kyle Pouncy, Jacob Graves, Sean Allen, Patrik Parkkonen, Cam Clarke, Garrett Schmitz, Zachary Borsoi, Riley Weselowski, Dylan Olsen, Brendan DeJong, Nolan DeJong

Forwards (15): Lane Bauer, Billy Exell, Shaquille Merasty, Peter Crinella, Jason Salvaggio, Fabrizio Ricci, Stefan Fournier, Jay Dickman, Chris Gerrie, Spencer Dorowicz, Jack Combs, Frankie Melton, Chris Crane, Mark MacMillan, Quentin Shore

Goalie (1): Mitch Gillam

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.