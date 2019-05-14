Thunder Announces Press Conference Tomorrow Afternoon

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon inside Entrance C at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 3 p.m. Fans and members of the media are strongly encouraged to be in attendance for a major announcement.

Anyone who is interested in attending can park in Lot 3 on the north side and enter the building through Entrance C. Doors will be open prior to the start of the event to accommodate fans.

