Thunder Announces First-Ever Sweepstakes

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder will hold their first-ever Thunder Sweepstakes next week from July 13 through July 17. All current season ticket holders automatically receive one entry into the Sweepstakes with several great prizes at stake!

To receive extra entries into the Sweepstakes, simply make any purchase or payment during the week of July 13-17. Additional entries will be added for every $25 purchase or payment, including merchandise, gift certificates or any ticket package. If you make a payment on your current season tickets, you will also receive additional entries to the tune of one entry for every $25.

We will choose 10 winners as follows:

Each day from July 13-17 one winner will receive $50 to use as you please at the Kansas Star Casino!

Five (5) Grand Prizes will be awarded on Monday, July 20:

A Thunder Replica Jersey

$50 Merchandise Certificate

$25 Concession Voucher for the 2020-21 season

Two (2) 10 Game Packs for the 2020-21 Season

An Autographed Team Stick

