Thunder Announces Change to Home Opening Opponent

June 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Indy Fuel will be the team's opponent for its home opener on Friday, October 11th.

The Thunder were scheduled to host the Rapid City Rush in back-to-back games to open the season. The Fuel will be in on Friday and the Rush will come to Wichita on Saturday, October 12th.This will give fans a chance to see two different teams to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

Wichita has opened the season against the Fuel just one time since joining the ECHL, which took place in the 2017-18 campaign. The Thunder claimed both games, winning 4-3 over Indy on October 13th and 4-3 in overtime on October 14th.

The full schedule is expected to be released later this week.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

