Thunder Announces Canceled Games Policy

March 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder today announced its ticket policy for the remaining games in the 2019-20 season that were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

First of all, we want to thank all of our fans for their patience and understanding in these uncertain times. This is both a difficult and unique situation for us all. In regard to the cancellation of our final seven home games, please see your options below:

I AM A SEASON TICKET HOLDER

With the cancellation of our last seven home games, we're offering our season ticket holders one of the following options. Depending on the state of affairs in Kansas and our country, we will begin contacting season ticket holders on Wednesday.

Option 1 - Your credit for the seven canceled games will be applied to your balance for the 2020-21 season

Option 2 - Your credit can be applied towards the purchase of additional season tickets for the 2020-21 season

Option 3 - You can use your credit towards the purchase of group or individual tickets for any game during the 2020-21 season (excludes all suites)

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THRU SELECT-A-SEAT

Select-A-Seat will refund tickets purchased for the final seven home games directly to your credit card. Please allow up to 10 business days for this transaction to process. Those who purchased with cash at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena will need to go to the Box Office with the tickets to obtain a refund.

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH FEVO

Please contact FEVO directly to inquire about the next steps. You can find their information.

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH TICKET BROKER SITE SUCH AS STUBHUB OR SEAT GEEK

All tickets purchased through a resale outlet (e.g. Vivid Sets, Ticket Network, Stub Hub, Seat Geek, etc.) will be subject to the refund policy of the ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.

Once again, please understand that this is a unique and fluid situation with a lot of moving parts. Please be patient as we navigate our way through this process. Details regarding an end of the year merchandise sale will follow in the coming days. Our final auction of our game-worn player jerseys will begin next week on DASH. We look forward to seeing you all back at INTRUST Bank Arena in October for our 29th season of Wichita Thunder Hockey. Stay Safe!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2020

Thunder Announces Canceled Games Policy - Wichita Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.