Thunder Announces 2019-20 Full Schedule

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the full schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder will begin the new season on Friday, October 11th against the Indy Fuel and follow that up with a meeting against Rapid City on Saturday, October 12th.

27 of the 36 home games will be played on weekends, including 13 Fridays, eight Saturdays and six Sundays. 19 of the first 36 home games will take place before the New Year and the Thunder will finish the season with seven of their last eight at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita will see a total of 10 opponents this season. The Thunder will face Kansas City 16 times, which is the most against a single opponent. The next highest opponent on the Thunder's schedule is Tulsa (14), followed by Allen (13) and Rapid City (11).

The longest stint of road games takes place in late February. Wichita will begin the trip in Allen on February 29th on Leap Day and finish the seven-game slate on Sunday March 15th at Fort Wayne.

The Thunder will host the Tulsa Oilers on Thanksgiving Eve and then close out the 2019 portion of the schedule in Kansas City on New Year's Eve. Other holidays the team will play on includes Valentine's Day and April Fool's Day, both at home against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Below is the full schedule for the 2019-20 season:

Friday, October 11th vs. Indy

Saturday, October 12th vs. Rapid City

Wednesday, October 16th at Utah

Friday, October 18th at Idaho

Saturday, October 19th at Idaho

Friday October 25th vs. Idaho

Friday, November 1st at Allen

Saturday, November 2nd at Kansas City

Sunday, November 3rd vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, November 6th vs. Norfolk (Kids Day Game, 10:30 a.m.)

Friday, November 8th vs. Tulsa

Monday, November 11th at Kansas City

Wednesday, November 13th vs. Rapid City

Friday, November 15th vs. Idaho

Friday, November 22nd at Allen

Saturday, November 23rd at Allen

Sunday, November 24th vs. Allen

Wednesday, November 27th vs. Tulsa

Friday November 29th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, November 30th vs. Kansas City

Sunday, December 1st at Tulsa

Wednesday, December 4th at Rapid City

Friday, December 6th at Kansas City

Saturday, December 7th vs. Tulsa

Sunday, December 8th vs. Kansas City

Tuesday, December 10th at Allen

Friday, December 13th at Tulsa

Saturday, December 14th at Tulsa

Sunday, December 15th at Tulsa

Tuesday, December 17th vs. Utah

Friday, December 20th vs. Rapid City

Saturday, December 21st vs. Utah

Sunday, December 22nd vs. Allen

Friday, December 27th at Rapid City

Saturday, December 28th at Rapid City

Monday, December 30th vs. Kansas City

Tuesday, December 31st at Kansas City

Saturday, January 4th at Allen

Tuesday, January 7th vs. Allen

Friday, January 10th vs. Utah

Saturday, January 11th vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, January 15th at Rapid City

Friday, January 17th at Utah

Saturday, January 18th at Utah

Wednesday, January 22, ECHL All-Star Classic

Friday, January 24th at Rapid City

Saturday, January 25th at Rapid City

Friday, January 31st vs. Allen

Saturday, February 1st at Allen

Wednesday February 5th vs. Utah

Friday, February 7th at Kansas City

Saturday, February 8th vs. Rapid City

Sunday, February 9th vs. Rapid City

Tuesday, February 11th at Kansas City

Friday, February 14th vs. Tulsa

Saturday, February 15th vs. Tulsa

Saturday, February 22nd at Allen

Friday, February 28th vs. Allen

Saturday, February 29th at Allen

Saturday, March 7th at Kansas City

Sunday, March 8th at Kansas City

Wednesday, March 11th at Fort Wayne

Friday, March 13th at Indy

Saturday, March 14th at Toledo

Sunday, March 15th at Fort Wayne

Wednesday, March 18th vs. Kansas City

Friday, March 20th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, March 21st vs. Tulsa

Tuesday, March 24th at Tulsa

Friday, March 27th vs. Tulsa

Sunday, March 29th vs. Idaho

Wednesday, April 1st vs. Tulsa

Friday, April 3rd vs. Tulsa

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

