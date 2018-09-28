Thunder Announces 2018-19 Training Camp Roster

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today their training camp roster.

Joining the team from Bakersfield is forward Ryan Van Stralen (STRAHL-in) and defenseman Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, who were both assigned to Wichita by the Condors.

Bakersfield also returned Colin Jacobs, Dylan Labbe, Justin Lemcke and Keoni Texeira to Wichita, who were all released from their tryout agreements.

Forward Jakob Stukel has been returned to the Thunder after attending camp with the Toronto Marlies on a tryout agreement.

Wichita announces the additions of Vincent Beaudry, Liam Kerins, Mitchell Mueller, Kodi Schwarz, Eric Hartzell and Kris Joyce, who will attend camp on tryout agreements.

Wichita starts training camp with 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The full Thunder camp roster is listed below:

Forwards (13): Lane Bauer, Vincent Beaudry, Anthony Deluca, Alex Gillies, Steven Iacobellis, Colin Jacobs, Liam Kerins, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Mitchell Mueller, Colton Sparrow, Jakob Stukel, Ryan Valentini, Ryan Van Stralen

Defensemen (8): Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Tyler Elbrecht, Dylan Labbe, Justin Lemcke, Kevin Patterson, Kodi Schwarz, Keoni Texeira, Samuel Thibault

Goaltenders (2): Eric Hartzell, Kris Joyce

Camp beings Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. To see the full training camp schedule, click here.

The Thunder will host their only exhibition game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 6th at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Due to mechanical issues at the Wichita Ice Center, there are a limit of 200 tickets and are $12. These can only be purchased through the Thunder office.

Opening Weekend is coming fast. Join us for a pair of games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign as the Idaho Steelheads come to INTRUST Bank Arena on October 12th and followed by the Allen Americans on October 13th. Click here to buy tickets!

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

