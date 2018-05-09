Thunder Announce Round 3 Playoff Schedule

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, have announced their schedule for Round 3 of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, to begin on Friday, May 11 at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida.

Adirondack will take on the Florida Everblades in the Eastern Conference Finals, the first time in franchise history that the Thunder have reached the conference finals. Adirondack advanced to the third round courtesy of a 4-2 series victory over the Manchester Monarchs in Round 2, while Florida advanced with a 4-1 series win over the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Thunder and Everblades will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Game 1 at Germain Arena on Friday, May 11. The Everblades will also host Game 2 on home ice, to be held on Saturday, May 12. The series then shifts to Upstate New York, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 16 at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack will also host Game 4 on Friday, May 18 and, if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 19.

The series would then return to Florida for Games 6 and 7, if necessary. Game 6 is slated for Monday, May 21, with Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday, May 23.

The full Round 3 schedule is below -

Game 1: Adirondack @ Florida - Friday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Adirondack @ Florida - Saturday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Florida @ Adirondack - Wednesday, May 16, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Florida @ Adirondack - Friday, May 18, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5: Florida @ Adirondack - Saturday, May 19, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 6: Adirondack @ Florida - Monday, May 21, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 7: Adirondack @ Florida - Wednesday, May 23, 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

Round 3 playoff tickets will be available this week at the Adirondack Thunder offices, as well as the Cool Insuring Arena box office. Round 3 tickets will cost $25 for adults, $20 for Thunder season ticket holders and $15 for youth for Games 3, 4 and 5. The Thunder will also offer group tickets, available at $20 per ticket, for all parties of 20-or-more for postseason play. All fans interested in group tickets should call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 x315 to reserve their seats.

With any questions or to speak with a Thunder staff member regarding the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355.

